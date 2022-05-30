Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 77,432 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,432 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $169,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,108,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

