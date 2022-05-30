Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $185.14 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,140 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.47% of Ambarella worth $185,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.01. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

