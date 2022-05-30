Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.66% of Papa John’s International worth $177,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $3,891,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA opened at $88.01 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.