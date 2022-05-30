Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $180,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSD. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $109.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.49 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

