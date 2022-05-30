Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 215,439 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.39% of Centene worth $186,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

