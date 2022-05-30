Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $157,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

