Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 141,147 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $168,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,477 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 265,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 154,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

