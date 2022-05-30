Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 206,358 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,503,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,358 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.44% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $167,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

