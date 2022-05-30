Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,271 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $180,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $109.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.49 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

