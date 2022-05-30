Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 81,738 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,738 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.29% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $161,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 279,597 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 198,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

TCBI opened at $56.49 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

