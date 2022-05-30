Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 81,738 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,738 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.29% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $161,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $975,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

TCBI stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

