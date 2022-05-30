Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,122 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.05% of Vertiv worth $192,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 482,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

