Alpaca Finance Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $48.14 million and $8.47 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $781.16 or 0.02468513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.13 or 0.00414373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008187 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

