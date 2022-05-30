Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 14,337 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Luna Innovations worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

LUNA has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

