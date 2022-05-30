ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Upgraded by ABN Amro to Buy

ABN Amro upgraded shares of ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. ABN Amro currently has $14.38 price objective on the stock.
CPBLF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.
ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALS (CPBLF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.