Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 594.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,207 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for about 0.1% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Altice USA worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 160,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

