Altos Ventures Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,554 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000. SEA comprises 0.1% of Altos Ventures Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $180,836,000 after buying an additional 404,365 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of SEA by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 481,190 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $153,370,000 after purchasing an additional 362,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,850. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

