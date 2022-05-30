Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $53.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $54.43 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

