Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after buying an additional 10,750,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 2,030,046 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.