American Capital Management Inc. Buys 77 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Veeva Systems worth $84,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $6.49 on Monday, hitting $172.00. 50,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.59.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.06.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

