American Capital Management Inc. Has $159.58 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. NICE accounts for 4.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $159,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $245.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.