American Capital Management Inc. Has $159.58 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. NICE accounts for 4.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $159,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $245.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

