American Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,978 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,978 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Proto Labs worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Proto Labs by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. 4,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $98.26.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.