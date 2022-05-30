American Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,582 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,582 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Quidel worth $38,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236,229 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of Quidel stock traded up $3.85 on Monday, hitting $103.45. 36,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

