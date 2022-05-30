American Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 2.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Techne worth $98,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,470,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $21.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $386.56. 7,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $335.02 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

