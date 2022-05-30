American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.27. 242,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 413,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.