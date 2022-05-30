American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.27. 242,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 413,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.
American Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIACF)
