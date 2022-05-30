AmonD Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. AmonD has a market cap of $886,688.84 and $4,609.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 192.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,832.85 or 0.48566598 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00486036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008546 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

