Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) to post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.49. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,322. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

