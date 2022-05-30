Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Post $1.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.84. Tyler Technologies also posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $11.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.48. 13,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.47 and its 200-day moving average is $449.03. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $327.97 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.