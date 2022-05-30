Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.82 Billion

Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will announce $58.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.67 billion to $59.37 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $53.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $236.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.82 billion to $237.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.34 billion to $250.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.86. 78,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

