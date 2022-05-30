Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $44.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.78 billion to $45.01 billion. Cigna posted sales of $43.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $177.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.09 billion to $179.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $186.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.57 billion to $188.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,315. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.06. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,661 shares of company stock valued at $35,263,939 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.