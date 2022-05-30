Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post $336.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.80 million and the highest is $338.20 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of APPS traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,786. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

