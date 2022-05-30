Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. LendingClub reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 176,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,488. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 139.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

