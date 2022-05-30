Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Patrick Industries posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of PATK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,605. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

