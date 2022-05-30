Analysts Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target at $34.88

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 583.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in 89bio by 9.4% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 164,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in 89bio by 261.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETNB opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $60.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

