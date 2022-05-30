Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $304.83

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $323.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.16 and a 200 day moving average of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $196.68 and a 1 year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

