Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $41.89

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after acquiring an additional 355,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
