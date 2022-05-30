Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $41.89

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after acquiring an additional 355,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.