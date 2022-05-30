Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $53.60

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

