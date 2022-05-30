Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $51.38

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several brokerages have commented on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $24.27 on Friday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

