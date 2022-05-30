Analysts Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT at $8.76

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 11,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,017,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $10,018,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $5,293,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,743,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tilray has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

