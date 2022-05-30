Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Increased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $178,571,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.95.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $8.12 on Monday, reaching $520.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.61 and a 200-day moving average of $464.24. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

