Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Shares of ATBPF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.29. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
