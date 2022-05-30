Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of ATBPF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.29. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

