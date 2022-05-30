Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and $871,780.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00088257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00268212 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00028964 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

