Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

