Ares Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,622 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $32,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,247,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 589.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 914,407 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 715,020 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,080 shares of company stock worth $457,908. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

FSK opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

