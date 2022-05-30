Ares Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Ares Management LLC reduced its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,125 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance accounts for 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.50% of New Mountain Finance worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, COO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Hartswell purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,308.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $835,668 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

