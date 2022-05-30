Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries makes up about 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.78% of Armstrong World Industries worth $42,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,331,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.89. 9,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,138. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

