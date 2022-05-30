Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €7.30 ($7.77) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting €4.33 ($4.61). 2,275,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($7.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.