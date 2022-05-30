ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $120.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 52-week low of $90.96 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

