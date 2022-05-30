Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($60.02) to GBX 4,136 ($52.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,100 ($76.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,279.20.

Shares of ASHTY stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $184.12 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.43 and its 200 day moving average is $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

