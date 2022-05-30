AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a £120 ($151.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($144.71) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($119.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a £105 ($132.13) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($138.42) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($131.81).

LON AZN opened at £105.80 ($133.13) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,870 ($99.03) and a 52 week high of £110 ($138.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The stock has a market cap of £163.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,250.37.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

